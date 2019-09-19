Colorado won in more ways than on the field against Nebraska on Sept. 7.
According to the Denver Post, Colorado collected a school-record $3.5 million in revenue from its home game against NU, doubling the previous school record of $1.8 million produced against Oregon in 2015.
The Post added that the Buffaloes made $700,000 in concessions Sept. 7. A typical Colorado game rakes in $388,000.
The money boost, of course, was fueled by a large drove of Nebraska fans who attended the game. It was estimated that more than 30,000 Nebraska fans were inside the stadium. The Buffaloes rallied to win in overtime 34-31.
The Huskers and Buffaloes will meet again in Boulder in 2023.