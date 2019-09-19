{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Colorado, 9.7

Nebraska fans in the west side of the stadium celebrate after Maurice Washington's fourth-quarter touchdown against Colorado Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Colorado won in more ways than on the field against Nebraska on Sept. 7.

According to the Denver Post, Colorado collected a school-record $3.5 million in revenue from its home game against NU, doubling the previous school record of $1.8 million produced against Oregon in 2015.

The Post added that the Buffaloes made $700,000 in concessions Sept. 7. A typical Colorado game rakes in $388,000.

The money boost, of course, was fueled by a large drove of Nebraska fans who attended the game. It was estimated that more than 30,000 Nebraska fans were inside the stadium. The Buffaloes rallied to win in overtime 34-31.

The Huskers and Buffaloes will meet again in Boulder in 2023.

