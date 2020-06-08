NCAA to vote on six-week start plan for college football teams
NCAA to vote on six-week start plan for college football teams

  Updated
NU football practice, 8.7

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches players run through drills during a 2019 practice at the Hawks Championship Center.

 Journal Star file photo

The NCAA will consider a six-week plan for football teams to prepare for the start of their seasons that includes two weeks when teams can hold walk-throughs before full practices start.

A copy of the Football Oversight Committee’s plan, which still needs to be approved by the Division I Council, was obtained by The Associated Press. Sports Illustrated first reported on the one-page document.

The oversight committee has been working on a six-week model to lead into the season for weeks. It calls for two weeks preceding the start of a typical preseason practice schedule during which time teams can do up 20 hours per week or weight training, conditioning, film study, meetings and walk-throughs with coaches. Players would not be permitted to wear helmets and pads during walk-throughs, but a ball could be used for instruction.

NCAA rules state teams can begin preseason practice 29 days before the date of their first game. The walk-through period would begin 14 days before preseason practice, according to the proposal. Nebraska's first game is scheduled for Sept. 5.

The plan has not been finalized but could be approved within two weeks.

