NCAA extends recruiting dead period through May

The NCAA Division I council on Wednesday extended its recruiting dead period through May 31 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The NCAA first put a moratorium on on- and off-campus recruiting activities through April 15, but now has extended that period for at least an additional six weeks.
The move can hardly be considered surprising considering local and national guidance on the need to keep social distancing practices in play for at least several more weeks, but it does formalize what will become extensive changes in the college football and basketball recruiting calendars.
In football, an evaluation period was set to begin April 16 and continue through May, which is typically when coaches get out on the road and see players up close and personal. As an example: NU head coach Scott Frost and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco have been telling 2021 quarterback prospect Heinrich Haarberg of Kearney Catholic that they want to see him throw the ball before offering a scholarship. That would have been a workout that could have taken place in May.
Similarly, many high schools around the country, particularly in warm-weather states, have spring football going on during that period in normal years and colleges coaches frequent them.
Now, the soonest any in-person recruiting activity will take place is June, which is typically camp season around the country. NU has 7-on-7, team and youth camps slated for June as it typically does.
In basketball, much of the April recruiting period and AAU circuits had been put on hold already, but now the calendar will be further compressed.
In a dead period, teams and recruits can still communicate by phone and via messaging.
Huskers offering more 2022 QBs: While no in-person recruiting will happen for a while, Nebraska has continued offering class of 2022 quarterbacks this week.
On Wednesday, Husker quarterbacks coach Verduzco extended an offer to four-star Ty Simpson of Martin, Tennessee. The day before, Verduzco offered four-star signal-caller MJ Morris out of Carrollton, Georgia.
Simpson is listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds and has early offers from a host of schools, including Alabama and Auburn. Morris is 6-1 and 175, and has a host of blue-chip offers to his name already, as well.
The pair make at least five 2022 quarterbacks the Huskers have offered in the past week as the staff ramps up its evaluations of the class.
