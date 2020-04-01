NCAA extends recruiting dead period through May

The NCAA Division I council on Wednesday extended its recruiting dead period through May 31 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA first put a moratorium on on- and off-campus recruiting activities through April 15, but now has extended that period for at least an additional six weeks.

The move can hardly be considered surprising considering local and national guidance on the need to keep social distancing practices in play for at least several more weeks, but it does formalize what will become extensive changes in the college football and basketball recruiting calendars.

In football, an evaluation period was set to begin April 16 and continue through May, which is typically when coaches get out on the road and see players up close and personal. As an example: NU head coach Scott Frost and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco have been telling 2021 quarterback prospect Heinrich Haarberg of Kearney Catholic that they want to see him throw the ball before offering a scholarship. That would have been a workout that could have taken place in May.

Similarly, many high schools around the country, particularly in warm-weather states, have spring football going on during that period in normal years and colleges coaches frequent them.