One of the last callers of the hour on Bill Moos' monthly radio show got right to business: Anything you can tell us, Mr. Athletic Director, about a rumored new standalone football facility?
Well, Moos didn't exactly break any ground on "Sports Nightly," so to speak, instead reiterating what he's said in recent months: His Nebraska athletic department is looking into a new facility, but nothing is imminent.
"We're exploring it, doing some cost analysis and some of those sorts of things," Moos said. "Covering our bases as to whether or not we should go that direction and, if so, when.
"These things are not cheap and we want to make sure that we have somewhat of a feel for what a cost estimate would be and also what the features would be."
Nebraska's last major football facility project came in 2006 and Moos readily pointed out that many schools in the Big Ten and around the country have built new facilities or significantly expanded on current set-ups in the past 5-10 years.
"I do believe in time that we're going to need (to build) to be able to compete in the recruiting wars," Moos said. "That's our competition and that's who we want to be facing and we have to make sure that we're getting the top talent. To do that, we're going to have to continue to be alert and aware and perhaps move down that direction, but no decisions have been made today."
OK, so one more time, nothing's imminent?
"No, not at this point," Moos said. "But we are looking at it very close."
Gymnastics building to open this winter: Moos did say, though, that the new gymnastics facility is slated to open its doors around January.
"This will be like going from the outhouse to the penthouse," Moos said proudly, while noting that the Husker teams had still managed to win a lot from the outhouse.