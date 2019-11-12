Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos preached patience regarding the football program during his monthly radio show Tuesday night and also reiterated a long-stated goal for the remainder of the fall.
Moos said he still hopes Scott Frost's football team can win two of its final three games to get to six on the regular season but admits, "we've kind of put ourselves in a predicament here where we're running out of time" to make that goal.
"We need to get to six to take that next step," Moos added.
Time, though, is exactly what it's going to take in the long run for Frost and company to return Nebraska to Big Ten and national prominence, in the eyes of the athletic director.
"You're not going to get where we want to go in just one recruiting class," Moos said. "It's going to have to be three, maybe four back-to-back with the quality of players that we need to compete in this conference. If you look at our young players, we've got quality, young, first- and second-year players that are very good leaders … who will be the nucleus of where we're going.
"When they advance up to being juniors and seniors and we have the depth we need — especially this time of year people are getting chipped up — this is a black-and-blue league. Big Ten football, you can say anything you want, at the end of the day you line up and beat each other up. It was happening 100 years ago, 50 years ago and last Saturday."
You have free articles remaining.
Moos said Frost and his staff have everything they need to recruit successfully — and struck a similar tone discussing men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg and his first-year staff — but repeatedly talked about the need to stack several classes on top of each other.
"We've got the right people, the right place, we've got good leadership on campus here. We've got a lot of things going in our favor," Moos said. "And we need to be patient. Let's just keep improving each year, and before we know it, we're three or four years down the road and we're right in the mix.
"It's a tough mix, we all know that."
Moos excited for Williams, women's hoops: Moos also expressed his excitement for the women's basketball team's prospects under coach Amy Williams, saying he thinks the NU program is primed for an improved season.
"This should be a fun year for Amy and her crew," Moos said, noting that the team worked through some struggles as a young team last winter but enters this fall as a more experienced group.