Monte Kiffin to be enshrined in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' ring of honor

Monte Kiffin has his name etched in the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Now his name will have a spot inside Raymond James Stadium, home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL franchise announced last week that the Lexington native and former Husker will be enshrined in the Buccaneers' ring of honor. The ceremony will take place Sept. 19 when Tampa Bay hosts Atlanta.

Kiffin was the architect of one of the best defenses to step onto an NFL field. He has been dubbed the father of the "Tampa Cover 2" defense, a scheme used widely by football coaches.

"It's got about bring a tear to your eye but I'm not gonna do that," Kiffin said. "It should be emotional, but that's pretty special. It really is. And it's all about the fans. I talked about the players and this and that."

Kiffin was on Bob Devaney's staff at Nebraska from 1966-1976, including four seasons as defensive coordinator. His 30-year NFL coaching career included serving as Tampa Bay's defensive coordinator from 1996-2008. He helped led the Bucs to a Super Bowl championship during the 2002 season.

