Millard North's Hunter Sallis elevated to five-star status by Rivals

Hunter Sallis' profile continues to rise.

The Millard North standout basketball player was elevated to a five-star player by Rivals.com on Wednesday. He's also listed as the nation's No. 20 recruit.

The 6-foot-4, 165-pound wing is among the nation's most coveted players for the 2021 class. His offer list includes Nebraska, Kansas, Oregon, Ohio State, UConn, Iowa, Ole Miss and now No. 2-ranked Gonzaga. The Bulldogs recently offered Sallis.

Sallis took an official visit to Nebraska in November and an official visit to Gonzaga last weekend.

Sallis is averaged 21.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game for the Mustangs. He is shooting 56% from the field and his monster dunks have created plenty of buzz.

According to Rivals, Sallis is the highest-rank recruit from the state of Nebraska since at least 2003.

Millard North's Max Murrell, a Stanford signee, is ranked No. 103, Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams is ranked No. 127 and Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn, a Wisconsin recruit, is ranked No. 129.

