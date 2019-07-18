CHICAGO -- The preseason recognition keeps rolling in for Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez.
Martinez was one of 10 Big Ten players named to a preseason watchlist voted on by a media panel.
Martinez, of course, piled up more than 3,400 total yards of offense as a freshman and set several school records for the Huskers and has been a regular on preseason watchlists so far this summer.
Martinez is joined on the Big Ten watchlist from the West division by Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa and Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher.
In the East, the watchlist members are Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive end Chase Young, Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie and Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes.