CHICAGO -- The preseason recognition keeps rolling in for Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez.
Martinez was one of 10 Big Ten players named to a preseason watchlist voted on by a media panel.
Martinez, of course, piled up more than 3,400 total yards of offense as a freshman and set several school records for the Huskers and has been a regular on preseason watchlists so far this summer.
Martinez is joined on the Big Ten watchlist from the West division by Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa and Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher.
In the East, the watchlist members are Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive end Chase Young, Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie and Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes.
Spielman makes WR watchlist: NU junior wide receiver JD Spielman also found himself with some preseason recognition on Thursday morning when he was named to the watchlist for the Biletnikoff Award watchlist.
Spielman has 1,648 receiving yards through his first two seasons and has logged 121 catches, making him far and away the Huskers' top leading receiver.
Spielman is one of 50 players on the preseason watchlist for the award, given annually to the best pass-catcher in the country, and one of just five players from the Big Ten on the list.