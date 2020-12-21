LSU, defensive coordinator Bo Pelini part ways in wake of rough season

LSU and defensive coordinator Bo Pelini have mutually parted ways, the school announced Monday night.
According to The Baton Rouge Advocate, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has previously said he'd evaluate his entire staff at the end of the season, which concluded with a 53-48 win over Ole Miss on Saturday to finish with a 5-5 overall record.
"While this year has been challenging in many ways, the decision to return to LSU — a place that I love with many wonderful memories — is something that I'm thankful for," Pelini said in a statement. "However, after meeting with Coach O and discussing the future of the program, we have mutually decided that it's best we part ways.
"I wish nothing but the success for LSU, Coach O and the players that I thoroughly enjoyed coaching and getting to know this year."
The divorce is expected to be an expensive one: Pelini is guaranteed all the remaining income in his three-year, $2.3 million-per-year contract, which pegs his buyout at about $5.2 million.
More staff changes are expected to come, and, according to multiple reports, defensive line coach Bill Johnson is expected to retire and safeties coach Bill Busch, a Nebraska assistant from 2004-07, will not return next season.
Several times this season, according to The Advocate, Orgeron expressed frustration and disappointment in the defense's discipline and schemes, although the criticism often came along with a belief that their overall performance could improve.
Pelini, a 53-year-old Ohio native, arrived in Baton Rouge in January as Orgeron's replacement for former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who left the program to be the head coach at Baylor.
Pelini was Nebraska's head coach from 2008-14.
Before returning to Baton Rouge, Pelini was the head coach at Youngstown State (2015-19), where he led his hometown university to the FCS National Championship Game in 2016. Comfortable in Ohio, Pelini said LSU's culture was "a great fit for me" in a news release when he was hired, and the opportunity to coach the Tigers defense again was enough to convince him to leave home.
But the LSU defense was deeply flawed, privy to busted coverages, and recorded school lows in points allowed per game (34.9) and yards allowed per game (492).
LSU also ranked last nationally in total number of plays surrendered of over 40 yards (14), over 50 yards (6) and over 90 yards (1).
