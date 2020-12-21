LSU, defensive coordinator Bo Pelini part ways in wake of rough season

LSU and defensive coordinator Bo Pelini have mutually parted ways, the school announced Monday night.

According to The Baton Rouge Advocate, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has previously said he'd evaluate his entire staff at the end of the season, which concluded with a 53-48 win over Ole Miss on Saturday to finish with a 5-5 overall record.

"While this year has been challenging in many ways, the decision to return to LSU — a place that I love with many wonderful memories — is something that I'm thankful for," Pelini said in a statement. "However, after meeting with Coach O and discussing the future of the program, we have mutually decided that it's best we part ways.

"I wish nothing but the success for LSU, Coach O and the players that I thoroughly enjoyed coaching and getting to know this year."

The divorce is expected to be an expensive one: Pelini is guaranteed all the remaining income in his three-year, $2.3 million-per-year contract, which pegs his buyout at about $5.2 million.

More staff changes are expected to come, and, according to multiple reports, defensive line coach Bill Johnson is expected to retire and safeties coach Bill Busch, a Nebraska assistant from 2004-07, will not return next season.