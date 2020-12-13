Lovie Smith out at Illinois

There will be at least one job opening in the Big Ten.

Illinois announced Sunday that it fired head football coach Lovie Smith after five seasons.

A 28-10 loss to Northwestern on Saturday marked loss No. 39 with the Illini for Smith, who won 17 games. Illinois has made just one bowl appearance in five seasons.

“To achieve our competitive objectives, I believe new leadership of the football program is required," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement.

Illinois is 2-5 heading into "Championship Weekend" in the Big Ten. The Illini's highlight of the season was a 41-23 trouncing of Nebraska in Lincoln on Nov. 21.

Smith in 2016 was given a six-year contract worth $21 million. He's due $5 million for the 2021 campaign.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0