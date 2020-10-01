Looking for a virtual 'sellout,' NU athletic department selling cutouts for Memorial Stadium

The Nebraska athletic department is inviting fans to help sell out Memorial Stadium. Virtually, of course.

The department on Thursday morning announced its "Sea of Red Sellout" campaign, an effort to involve fans in a year during which fans likely will not be able to attend home Husker football games in person.

The program is designed to help make up for some of the lost income in lieu of filling the football stadium seven times — in a normal year, ticket sales, concessions and merchandise alone total around $35 million — and also involve fans remotely.

For $25, fans can get one "seat" plus a collector's item from a list that includes a commemorative 2020 season ticket, a 1970 national championship team poster, a 2020 program or a helmet cutout poster.

For $100, four "seats," a commemorative item and a cardboard cutout in Memorial Stadium for the 2020 season.

For $1,000, 40 "seats," and two cardboard cutouts in the Tunnel Walk plus all four collector's items. NU is selling 250 of those packages.