 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Looking for a virtual 'sellout,' NU athletic department selling cutouts for Memorial Stadium
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Looking for a virtual 'sellout,' NU athletic department selling cutouts for Memorial Stadium

{{featured_button_text}}
Cutouts

Those who buy four virtual "seats" at the stadium for $100 can get a cardboard cutout for the season.

 Huskers Twitter account

The Nebraska athletic department is inviting fans to help sell out Memorial Stadium. Virtually, of course. 

The department on Thursday morning announced its "Sea of Red Sellout" campaign, an effort to involve fans in a year during which fans likely will not be able to attend home Husker football games in person. 

The program is designed to help make up for some of the lost income in lieu of filling the football stadium seven times — in a normal year, ticket sales, concessions and merchandise alone total around $35 million — and also involve fans remotely. 

For $25, fans can get one "seat" plus a collector's item from a list that includes a commemorative 2020 season ticket, a 1970 national championship team poster, a 2020 program or a helmet cutout poster. 

For $100, four "seats," a commemorative item and a cardboard cutout in Memorial Stadium for the 2020 season. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For $1,000, 40 "seats," and two cardboard cutouts in the Tunnel Walk plus all four collector's items. NU is selling 250 of those packages. 

According to a letter sent to season ticket holders, "Each virtual seat purchase will also enter fans into weekly prize drawings including Adidas apparel, (First National Bank) gift cards and other Husker items. All proceeds from the season-long campaign will support Husker student-athletes and allow Nebraska Athletics to address the areas of greatest need during this challenging time."

As Huskers transition to putting pads on, job competition moves to next phase while team walks 'fine line' of preparation
Husker DL Stille a semifinalist for prestigious Campbell Trophy
Huskers safety Deontai Williams, robbed of 2019 by injury, has plenty to prove and is 'ready to hit'

Photos: In awe of Memorial Stadium 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
1
0
0
3
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Husker football: 5 newcomers to watch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News