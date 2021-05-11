 Skip to main content
Life in the Red: Which Huskers posted the best vertical jumps during winter testing?
topical
HUSKER FOOTBALL

Life in the Red: Which Huskers posted the best vertical jumps during winter testing?

  Updated
Nebraska football practice, 4.17

Nebraska offensive linemen Trent Hixson (75) and Cam Jurgens look on during a football practice April 17 at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel discuss what they found most interesting from Wednesday's Husker availability.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost couldn't help but mention Oliver Martin's impressive vertical jump before spring ball even started. 

Then over the next five weeks, Martin, a walk-on transfer wide receiver from Iowa, proceeded to vault himself to what looks like a spot atop the depth chart in offensive coordinator Matt Lubick's position group.

Martin, listed at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, had a 40-inch vertical jump. 

On Tuesday, Nebraska rolled out the top 10 results on the roster in that department and said via social media that it will work its way through releasing the top performers in other disciplines of the Performance Index and Strength Index Testing conducted at the end of the team's eight-week winter conditioning program. 

The indexes were developed by former head strength coach Boyd Epley and his staff years ago, and are used to measure players' strength and athleticism against the benchmark of a typical, solid Division I athlete. The Huskers released information on some of the top overall performers at the beginning of spring football, too. 

Performance Index metrics include vertical jump, 40-yard dash, 10-yard dash and pro agility drill. Strength Index metrics include squat and hang clean numbers. 

Check out the top 10 vertical jumps below and consider which is more impressive between linebacker Chris Kolarevic's 38 inches at 228 pounds or center Cam Jurgens jumping 34½ inches at 290½ pounds. 

1. WR Oliver Martin (200 pounds): 40 inches.

2. ILB Chris Kolarevic (228): 38.

3. OLB Isaac Gifford (207): 37.

4. OLB JoJo Domann (237½): 36½.

T-5. CB Nadab Joseph (187): 35.

T-5. ILB Luke Reimer (224): 35.

T-5: CB Phalen Sanford (200): 35.

T-8. C Cam Jurgens (290½): 34½.

T-8. RB Zach Weinmaster (188½): 34½.

10: S Deontai Williams (203): 34. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

