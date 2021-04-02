Life in the Red: Walk-on Iowa transfer Ezra Miller a name to know in the Husker OL room

He ended up deciding to walk on at Nebraska, where he sat out last year due to NCAA transfer rules and acclimated to the program.

“He’s an athletic kid, highly touted recruit coming out of high school,” Austin said this week. “You never know why a guy comes or transfers, but Ezra has been awesome since he’s been here. He’s been a hard worker. He’s athletic and he’s coachable. There’s some things he’s rough around the edges on that we really have to hone in in terms of his technique, but nevertheless, good player. I expect some big things out of him.”

Nebraska has several options as it works to find the best five up front. If Ethan Piper continues to man the left guard spot, that would on the surface leave just the right guard job truly up for the taking. But it almost always takes more than five offensive linemen to get through a season, so the position versatility will only help Miller as he competes with the likes of fellow walk-on transfer Nouredin Nouili and others like Brant Banks, Trent Hixson, Jimmy Fritzsche, Broc Bando and Matt Sichterman.

"I like Ezra a lot. He's a hard-working kid and he's got a lot of talent," center Cam Jurgens said on Monday. "He's going to be getting a lot of reps and I'm kind of excited to see how he can progress, because he's gotten a lot better since he's been here, and we're all kind of excited to see where he can go. He's a good kid."

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.