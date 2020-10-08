Life in the Red: Verduzco says freshman QB Smothers has taken advantage of 'goofy' offseason

Like so many perspective college football players around the country, Logan Smothers worked hard to ensure that he could graduate from high school early and get to college for the spring semester before most kids his age started.

He showed up at Nebraska as the school's quarterback signee for the 2020 class in January, benefited from winter conditioning and then, just after spring ball started … it all got shut down.

Smothers, a Muscle Shoals, Alabama, native, wasn't alone in having best-laid plans tossed into the wind due to the coronavirus pandemic, of course.

Finally, seven months later, Smothers is several weeks into regular practices with the Huskers and, according to his position coach, adjusting to the college game quite nicely.

Certainly, spending most of the summer in Zoom meetings talking through schemes and the playbook has helped in at least some regards.

"His issue was he just didn't get very many reps in spring," quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said. "We've done as good a job as we possibly can getting him caught up with the experience part of it. … Because of the delay, in kind of a weird, goofy-ass way, he's probably further ahead than he normally would be."