Life in the Red: Vedral will have (at least) one more season at Rutgers

Noah Vedral left Nebraska when he did because he knew he had a chance to be a multiple year starter at quarterback somewhere else.

He found that opportunity at Rutgers and he isn't giving it up anytime soon.

Vedral, the Wahoo native and former Husker signal-caller, put a video on Twitter Wednesday with highlights from the 2020 season and said, "just getting started."

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder started seven games for the Scarlet Knights in 2020, is listed as a senior on Rutgers' online roster but could play two more seasons in New Jersey due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility for all players.

Vedral graduated from UNL in three years and left before the 2020 season, during which he technically would have been a redshirt junior.

Vedral, of course, did not play in Rutgers' season finale against Nebraska due to an ankle injury he suffered the week before.

On the season, Vedral completed 61.5% of his passes for 1,253 yards and nine touchdowns but also threw eight interceptions. He also ran for 193 yards (2.8 per attempt) and another score.

