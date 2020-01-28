Life in the Red: Three Husker signees in 247Sports' final top rankings

Last week, Rivals debuted its final recruiting rankings update for the 2020 class.
This week, it's 247Sports' turn.
The recruiting outlet released its final Top247 list on Tuesday afternoon, and three Nebraska signees made the cut.
The Husker trio includes offensive lineman Turner Corcoran at No. 67 overall in the country (a 25-spot drop from where he was last ranked), linebacker Keyshawn Greene at No. 99 (a 22-spot climb) and wide receiver Marcus Fleming, who fell to No. 219 overall but still is in strong standing.
NU has seven players ranked as four-star prospects by the service, including the above three plus four more who did not crack the Top247: Wide receiver Zavier Betts, running back Sevion Morrison, outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson and cornerback Jaiden Francois.
The Rivals rankings had six players in the top 250 nationally and 10 four-star prospects overall.
Among the biggest gaps between the two services: Betts (No. 59 overall per Rivals), Greene (No. 202 per Rivals), safety Henry Gray (a three-star per 247Sports) and quarterback Logan Smothers, who checks in as the No. 171 player in the country per Rivals and as a three-star according to 247Sports.
Scouting is inexact work all around, of course, but both services like Nebraska's class overall. 247Sports has the Huskers ranked No. 21 nationally at the moment and No. 17 by Rivals.
