Life in the Red: The good, bad and potentially ugly ramifications of likely NIL changes, presented by Scott Frost

"I think at Nebraska we'll be able to capitalize on it as well or better than anybody in the country because we have fans like you guys, we have businesses that are going to want to use our guys to collaborate and in advertising. There are going to be a lot of opportunities for our guys."

Frost, though, also said he thought that his general concerns for the coming months and years surround the move happening at the same time as the one-time free transfer rule is enacted across college sports.

"We're just scratching the surface," Frost said. "To be honest, (the transfer rule) is going to be just like NIL. They're going to combine together to create a really difficult landscape. If a kid's not happy … he can leave and go somewhere else. With NIL, we're scared that if a kid is making a certain amount of money somewhere and they can make more money off of it somewhere else, they'll go to that place. There's going to be undercover recruiting and tampering going on.

"Smaller schools could end up being feeder schools to big schools. Again, it's a landscape we don't have any control over, where it's going, but it's going there. We have to do the best we can."

Frost overall, though, thinks NIL can benefit Nebraska.