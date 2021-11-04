Life in the Red: Talkin' cranes and Nebraska's $155 million facilities project

Yes, it's a serious and likely stressful stretch coming up over the next few weeks for the Nebraska football program.

Outside of Memorial Stadium, there's talk about Husker football coach Scott Frost's job status beyond the 2021 season and that talk has escalated quickly during Nebraska's three-game losing streak that turned a season of promise into a 3-6 mark with three games to go.

On the practice field, though, there's been a lighter topic of conversation this week.

Just beyond where NU does its outdoor practice work, Hausmann Construction erected a giant blue tower crane over the past few days.

As Frost talked with reporters Thursday, workers were putting the finishing touches on the massive crane, walking on the scaffolding-like arm hundreds of feet above the ground.

"You know, the talk all week has been the guys up on this giant crane," Frost said with a smile. "It looks like they’re about 300 feet off the ground. No chance I would be up there. I’m not scared of a lot, but heights don’t do it for me."