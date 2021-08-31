Life in the Red: Stoll, Farniok crack initial rosters in NFL; Bootle, Mills waived on cut-down day

NFL teams had to cut their rosters down to 53 Tuesday, meaning a flurry of roster news is happening from all around the league.

That, of course, includes the latest round of rookies who spent the 2020 season at the University of Nebraska.

It will be no surprise when Brenden Jaimes makes the roster for the Los Angeles Chargers, considering he was a fifth-round draft pick.

His fellow former offensive lineman, Matt Farniok, is expected to make the first rendition of the 53-man roster for the Dallas Cowboys after being drafted in the seventh round, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Former Nebraska linebacker Luke Gifford is also expected to make the Cowboys' initial roster.

Not only that, but undrafted free agent tight end Jack Stoll has made the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, according to Philadelphia Daily News.

Elsewhere, running back Dedrick Mills was cut by the Detroit Lions and Dicaprio Bootle was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs.