Life in the Red: Pierson-El with a special dedication after his first XFL touchdown

De'Mornay Pierson-El has bounced around different football leagues including the NFL, CFL and defunct AAF since he wrapped up his Nebraska career in 2017.

On Sunday, he scored his first touchdown in the XFL for the St. Louis BattleHawks and then dedicated the score to his grandmother, who passed away about a week ago.

Pierson-El scored the touchdown on a short throw to the flat after coming in motion and hauling in an accurate throw from quarterback Jordan Ta'amu.

Then he ran over to the sideline and handed the ball to his sister in the stands.

"My grandmother passed away last week and my grandfather actually asked me to get a touchdown for her last week," Pierson-El told the sideline broadcast after the play. "Unfortunately that didn't happen, so he asked me again today to get one. So that was for my grandmother and my grandfather. That (ball) is going back to Virginia this week."

Pierson-El is off to a good start through two weeks of the new league. He had nine catches for 50 yards and a score this weekend, bringing his two-game total to 13 for 114.