Life in the Red: Pelini tells SI he hopes people 'have some appreciation for what we did' at NU
topical

Life in the Red: Pelini tells SI he hopes people 'have some appreciation for what we did' at NU

Nebraska vs. Iowa, 11.28.14

Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini waits to run onto the field with the team before the game against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 28, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. LSU coach Ed Orgeron on Monday announced Pelini as the program's new defensive coordinator. Pelini replaces Dave Aranda who recently left the Tigers to take over as Baylor's head coach.

 Journal Star files

Former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini got back into the Power Five in a big way this winter when he became the defensive coordinator at LSU. 

In a recent, expansive interview with Sports Illustrated, Pelini talked about his path back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he previously coached as the defensive coordinator.

He also talked about his time at Nebraska. 

Pelini, of course, was fired after the 2014 season and left NU with a 66-27 overall record. In the five seasons since then, the Huskers have had four losing years and just two bowl appearances. 

“Hopefully now people have some sense of appreciation for what we did there, because it’s not easy," Pelini told SI's Ross Dellenger. 

The whole story is well worth the read. Here's one more Pelini quote from it: 

“All the way back to when I was the defensive coordinator at Nebraska (in 2003), there was always an adjective in front of my name," he said. "The fiery Bo Pelini... the this Bo Pelini and that Bo Pelini. It got blown out of proportion. It was like every picture taken of me was me yelling at a ref. Most people never got to know what I stand for and who I really was.

“If somebody wants to win, they should call me.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

