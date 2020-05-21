Life in the Red: Pelini tells SI he hopes people 'have some appreciation for what we did' at NU

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini got back into the Power Five in a big way this winter when he became the defensive coordinator at LSU.

In a recent, expansive interview with Sports Illustrated, Pelini talked about his path back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he previously coached as the defensive coordinator.

Pelini, of course, was fired after the 2014 season and left NU with a 66-27 overall record. In the five seasons since then, the Huskers have had four losing years and just two bowl appearances.

“Hopefully now people have some sense of appreciation for what we did there, because it’s not easy," Pelini told SI's Ross Dellenger.

The whole story is well worth the read. Here's one more Pelini quote from it: