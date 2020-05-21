Life in the Red: Pelini tells SI he hopes people 'have some appreciation for what we did' at NU

Former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini got back into the Power Five in a big way this winter when he became the defensive coordinator at LSU.
In a recent, expansive interview with Sports Illustrated, Pelini talked about his path back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he previously coached as the defensive coordinator.
Pelini, of course, was fired after the 2014 season and left NU with a 66-27 overall record. In the five seasons since then, the Huskers have had four losing years and just two bowl appearances.
“Hopefully now people have some sense of appreciation for what we did there, because it’s not easy," Pelini told SI's Ross Dellenger.
The whole story is well worth the read. Here's one more Pelini quote from it:
“All the way back to when I was the defensive coordinator at Nebraska (in 2003), there was always an adjective in front of my name," he said. "The fiery Bo Pelini... the this Bo Pelini and that Bo Pelini. It got blown out of proportion. It was like every picture taken of me was me yelling at a ref. Most people never got to know what I stand for and who I really was.
“If somebody wants to win, they should call me.”
#Nebraska with Bo Pelini— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 21, 2020
Record: 66-27
Losing seasons: 0
1st place division finishes: 4
Nebraska without Pelini:
Record: 28-34
Losing seasons: 4
1st place division finishes: 0
“Hopefully now people have some sense of appreciation for what we did there.”https://t.co/ZD44YDfjzL
