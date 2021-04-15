Life in the Red: One draft analyst's thoughts (and mock draft landing spot) on Brenden Jaimes

The NFL Draft starts in two weeks and there is no shortage of mock drafts, prospect rankings and all the rest out there on the internet for perusing.

Each year, The Athletic's Dane Brugler puts together a massive draft guide and then a follow-up seven-round mock draft.

Brugler's got relatively high marks for Nebraska offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes.

Jaimes earns a 3rd/4th round grade and checks in as the No. 15 offensive tackle in the class, while the other four Husker draft entrants -- offensive lineman Matt Farniok, tight end Jack Stoll, defensive back Dicaprio Bootle and running back Dedrick Mills -- are listed as likely undrafted free agents.

Of Jaimes, Brugler writes in part, "Overall, Jaimes doesn’t have much of a wow factor, but he doesn’t have a fatal flaw either and produced quality tape at left tackle. He will provide immediate tackle/guard depth for an NFL team and might not give the job back if given the opportunity to start."