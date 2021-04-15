 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Life in the Red: One draft analyst's thoughts (and mock draft landing spot) on Brenden Jaimes
0 comments
topical

Life in the Red: One draft analyst's thoughts (and mock draft landing spot) on Brenden Jaimes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska's Pro Day, 3.23

Brenden Jaimes makes a turn in a shuttle run during Pro Day at Nebraska football's pro day Tuesday at Hawks Championship Center.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The NFL Draft starts in two weeks and there is no shortage of mock drafts, prospect rankings and all the rest out there on the internet for perusing. 

Each year, The Athletic's Dane Brugler puts together a massive draft guide and then a follow-up seven-round mock draft. 

Brugler's got relatively high marks for Nebraska offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes. 

Jaimes earns a 3rd/4th round grade and checks in as the No. 15 offensive tackle in the class, while the other four Husker draft entrants -- offensive lineman Matt Farniok, tight end Jack Stoll, defensive back Dicaprio Bootle and running back Dedrick Mills -- are listed as likely undrafted free agents. 

Of Jaimes, Brugler writes in part, "Overall, Jaimes doesn’t have much of a wow factor, but he doesn’t have a fatal flaw either and produced quality tape at left tackle. He will provide immediate tackle/guard depth for an NFL team and might not give the job back if given the opportunity to start." 

In a mock draft released Thursday, Brugler has Jaimes landing with the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall selection. 

Nebraska hasn't had a player selected higher than the sixth round since the Eagles took Nate Gerry in the fifth round (No. 184 overall). The last player to get picked higher than No. 123 overall was defensive tackle Maliek Collins (third round, No. 67 overall) in 2016. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News