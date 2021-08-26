Life in the Red: On radio, Husker DC Chinander praises Isaac Gifford as 'a really good football player'

Isaac Gifford likely won't have a starting role on Nebraska's defense on Saturday and, if the Huskers stay healthy, he may not at all this year.
He'll be a special teams player — a role he knows and has embraced this summer — and a backup to senior JoJo Domann.
During an hourlong appearance on "Sports Nightly" on Thursday evening, NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander minced no words when describing how high the defensive staff is on Gifford, the 2020 freshman from Lincoln Southeast.
"Isaac Gifford doesn't get talked about enough, probably, because he's kind of behind JoJo and JoJo has definitely set himself up for success," Chinander said. "But Isaac, some of the same things we saw in JoJo, he's a really good football player. What is he? A safety? Is he a linebacker? I don't know. I'm not going to say that. But he's a really good football player and he can play a lot of different spots. He's tough and he studies the game. He can play special teams for us. If JoJo needs a blow, he's going to get in there and I don't care if it's the first quarter or the last quarter.
"Isaac Gifford is ready to play football, and when he gets his chance, he's going to be really, really good."
Other notes
* Chinander wouldn't reveal the starting cornerback opposite of Cam Taylor-Britt, despite a plea from a fan. He said head coach Scott Frost didn't want the starting lineup revealed, "so I don't want to ruffle any feathers there."
The defensive coordinator did say that all three sophomores who have battled for the job in camp — Quinton Newsome, Braxton Clark and Tyreke Johnson — will play this year and that multiple may play against Illinois.
The two most likely candidates this weekend, he said earlier this week, are Newsome and Clark.
* Chinander talked about growing as a coach in the Big Ten and the weekly challenge in a conference of this caliber.
"I'm not sure if it's so much Conference A to Conference B, but just time," Chinander said. "Getting more comfortable with the group, you're more comfortable being in front of the players. You have a better process, you have a better system on defense. You eliminate some things you don't need, add some things you do need. Focus on what needs to be focused on and how to get the kids the most prepared to play a season. How to get them the most prepared to play a game.
"Obviously, being in the Big Ten, it's made us change some of the things we do for the better. Things that we'll carry with us forever because coaches are really good in this league. They're always going to find ways to exploit your defense, and every defense has a weakness, but we've found new ways to make those weaknesses very minute and not leave big holes for people to exploit."
Sound Dashboard: Where can the Huskers make some noise in a 12-game slate?
Aug. 28, at Illinois
Sept. 4, vs. Fordham
Sept. 11, vs. Buffalo
Sept. 18, at Oklahoma
Sept. 25, at Michigan State
Oct. 2, vs. Northwestern
Oct. 9, vs. Michigan
Oct. 16, at Minnesota
Oct. 30, vs. Purdue
Nov. 6, vs. Ohio State
Nov. 20, at Wisconsin
Nov. 26, vs. Iowa
