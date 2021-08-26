Life in the Red: On radio, Husker DC Chinander praises Isaac Gifford as 'a really good football player'

The defensive coordinator did say that all three sophomores who have battled for the job in camp — Quinton Newsome, Braxton Clark and Tyreke Johnson — will play this year and that multiple may play against Illinois.

The two most likely candidates this weekend, he said earlier this week, are Newsome and Clark.

* Chinander talked about growing as a coach in the Big Ten and the weekly challenge in a conference of this caliber.

"I'm not sure if it's so much Conference A to Conference B, but just time," Chinander said. "Getting more comfortable with the group, you're more comfortable being in front of the players. You have a better process, you have a better system on defense. You eliminate some things you don't need, add some things you do need. Focus on what needs to be focused on and how to get the kids the most prepared to play a season. How to get them the most prepared to play a game.

"Obviously, being in the Big Ten, it's made us change some of the things we do for the better. Things that we'll carry with us forever because coaches are really good in this league. They're always going to find ways to exploit your defense, and every defense has a weakness, but we've found new ways to make those weaknesses very minute and not leave big holes for people to exploit."

