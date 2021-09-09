Life in the Red: On radio, Frost says RB by committee likely to continue; updates facility project progress

* Frost reiterated his trust in Cam Taylor-Britt as the punt returner and said Taylor-Britt will get chances on Saturday. Whether anybody else does likely depends on how the junior defensive back handles the job after causing a safety against Illinois and losing a fumble against Fordham and whether NU's other preferred option, wide receiver Oliver Martin, is back from a minor injury that prevented him from playing against Fordham.

* Frost talked about a trip he took to visit Turner Gill, who was his quarterbacks coach at Nebraska, when Gill was the head coach at Buffalo.

"I have no doubt that they’re still enjoying some of the things that he led them to," Frost said when told that folks at UB still hold Gill in very high regard. ... "I think that much Turner too. He’s a better man than he is a coach and he’s a great coach."

* Frost said he thinks the big dirt patch where construction work has been ongoing for months on NU's $155 million football training facility project will soon be a big dirt patch with some structure starting to rise out of the ground.