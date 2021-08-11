 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Life in the Red: Now an early bird, Husker RB Sevion Morrison appears to be rising up the depth chart
0 Comments
topical

Life in the Red: Now an early bird, Husker RB Sevion Morrison appears to be rising up the depth chart

  • Updated
  • 0
NU football practice, 8.4

Nebraska running back Sevion Morrison (28) prepares to run a drill as coach Scott Frost (right) looks on during football practice on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Hawks Championship Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel give the four downs after practice on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

This just in: A lot of first-year college students stay up late, whether the rationale is studying, partying, video games, or, well, just because.

Nebraska running back Sevion Morrison used to be one of those people.

Now, the freshman back is an early-to-bed, early-to-rise type, and he appears to be rising up the Cornhusker depth chart because of it.

“It makes a huge difference. Usually people my age, we can stay up all night and still get ready, but I just know that was probably my biggest sacrifice,” he said. “I started going to bed at 9:30 p.m. and it really changed everything for me. I wake up in the morning just ready to go, I feel like I’m more prepared. …

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

“Once you know that the results work, I’m like, ‘I have to do this every night,’ so I can perform like this the next day.”

The 6-foot, 210-pound back was one of three to speak with reporters on Wednesday and appears to be one of four still in the mix to win the starting job for assistant coach Ryan Held at camp’s midpoint.

The challenge for Morrison now is to actually win the job, but he’s already made substantial strides from a year ago when a hamstring injury, a quad injury and a bout with COVID-19 kept him from appearing during the 2020 season. Then he missed a chunk of spring ball, too.

Along the way, though, his coaches say he dedicated himself to taking better care of himself off the field.

"He's done a really nice job. He's lost weight. He's changed his body in the summer,” Held said Wednesday. “He's always had nice feet, but even better now. His vision is getting better each day, even though he's had really good vision. He's dialed in. He paid the price this summer.

“He's done well up to this point."

Said Morrison, “I had to change my eating habits, my sleeping habits and those were really my main two factors. Held reminded me every day so I know, those can change your game. And it actually did.”

Morrison had no interest in speculating where he might be on the depth chart, at least publicly, but did say he has an idea of where he is in Held’s pecking order at this point.

“I just know I’m working,” said Morrison, a former star at Edison High in Tulsa, Oklahoma, who rushed for more than 5,000 yards in his high school career. “We’ve got good backs in the room.”

When you’re sleeping well, eating right and producing on the field, even the middle of camp on blazing hot mornings feels like a good time.

“Camp is going real well, very well,” Morrison said. “It’s probably one of the highs of my life right now.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: We're talking QBs. What did we learn from Verduzco, others?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News