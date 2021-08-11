Life in the Red: Now an early bird, Husker RB Sevion Morrison appears to be rising up the depth chart

Along the way, though, his coaches say he dedicated himself to taking better care of himself off the field.

"He's done a really nice job. He's lost weight. He's changed his body in the summer,” Held said Wednesday. “He's always had nice feet, but even better now. His vision is getting better each day, even though he's had really good vision. He's dialed in. He paid the price this summer.

“He's done well up to this point."

Said Morrison, “I had to change my eating habits, my sleeping habits and those were really my main two factors. Held reminded me every day so I know, those can change your game. And it actually did.”

Morrison had no interest in speculating where he might be on the depth chart, at least publicly, but did say he has an idea of where he is in Held’s pecking order at this point.

“I just know I’m working,” said Morrison, a former star at Edison High in Tulsa, Oklahoma, who rushed for more than 5,000 yards in his high school career. “We’ve got good backs in the room.”

When you’re sleeping well, eating right and producing on the field, even the middle of camp on blazing hot mornings feels like a good time.