Life in the Red: Notes from the Huskers' updated roster including an interesting redshirt number

* A whopping 77 enter the 2020 season either as freshmen or redshirt freshmen. That number includes 40 scholarship freshmen and 37 walk-ons.

* It's taken a couple of unique situations, but of 123 players who were on the roster for 2019 — so everybody except for the new additions in December — there are only eight who have not used a redshirt.

They are: senior Brenden Jaimes, juniors Adrian Martinez, Caleb Tannor and Cam Taylor-Britt and sophomores Wan'Dale Robinson, Garrett Nelson, Quinton Newsome and Luke Reimer.

A couple used their redshirts this year for reasons like transfer (tight end Travis Vokolek) or injury (kicker Barret Pickering), while one of the players who didn't redshirt in 2018 (Maurice Washington) was dismissed from the team last week.

That means 93.4% of the returning players have already used a redshirt season. That's part of the roster maturation process under Frost that can only happen with time.