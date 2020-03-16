Life in the Red: Mohamed Barry's guide to the 2020 Husker ILB room

Mohamed Barry on Thursday afternoon took part in Nebraska's pro day, then spoke eloquently about the impacts of the coronavirus, the work he's been putting in and all sorts of other topics.
The 2019 Cornhusker captain also provided a look ahead at what fans should expect from the inside linebacker room in 2020.
Not surprisingly, the first name that came to his mind was one of his regular rotation-mates from last year.
"Will Honas. I just can't wait until people just wake up," Barry said of the Husker senior. "He’s a good player, he’s a great guy. Quiet, but there’s a reason why we’re so close. We see eye to eye. There’s a lot of things he says and does and shows that’s going to make him a great leader for this program.
"He doesn’t talk all that much, but I promise you in that locker room, he’s getting people right. That’s what you want. Even when I track my development, it had … that’s what matters. Then having the courage and the respect to saying out loud. He’s definitely a leader first and he’s earning stuff as he goes and I think a lot of guys respect him."
Barry smiled when asked about what young players stick out to him. He remembers the buzz last fall about the in-state walk-on from right down the street in Lincoln North Star's Luke Reimer.
"Y'all know. Y’all probably know. Luke Reimer, of course," Barry said, also mentioning redshirt freshman Nick Henrich.
But then he dropped another, less talked about name and a comparison to go along with it.
"For me, the darkhorse is Garrett Snodgrass," Barry said of the York native. "You look at him and he’s going to develop into a 'backer who is much like Chris Weber. Just like Chris Weber. Very cerebral. He’s going to get swole just like Chris Weber was. He’s going to understand things and align himself where he needs to be to make plays.
"He’s getting better. I watched practice (Wednesday) and I saw how much better he’s got and I talked to him and really just told him I’m proud of him. He’s going to get better and I can’t wait to see that unfold."
