Life in the Red: Mohamed Barry's guide to the 2020 Husker ILB room

Mohamed Barry on Thursday afternoon took part in Nebraska's pro day, then spoke eloquently about the impacts of the coronavirus, the work he's been putting in and all sorts of other topics.

The 2019 Cornhusker captain also provided a look ahead at what fans should expect from the inside linebacker room in 2020.

Not surprisingly, the first name that came to his mind was one of his regular rotation-mates from last year.

"Will Honas. I just can't wait until people just wake up," Barry said of the Husker senior. "He’s a good player, he’s a great guy. Quiet, but there’s a reason why we’re so close. We see eye to eye. There’s a lot of things he says and does and shows that’s going to make him a great leader for this program.

"He doesn’t talk all that much, but I promise you in that locker room, he’s getting people right. That’s what you want. Even when I track my development, it had … that’s what matters. Then having the courage and the respect to saying out loud. He’s definitely a leader first and he’s earning stuff as he goes and I think a lot of guys respect him."

