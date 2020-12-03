 Skip to main content
Life in the Red: Minnesota coach Fleck said Gophers 'plan' to be ready to play Nebraska on Dec. 12
Frost and Fleck

Nebraska coach Scott Frost shakes hands with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck prior to a game at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 20, 2018.

 Journal Star file photo

Much has been made about the potential status of Nebraska's slated home finale on Dec. 12 against Minnesota. 

The Gophers had to cancel a game last weekend against Wisconsin and canceled this weekend against Northwestern due to an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases within their program. As of Monday, Minnesota had 47 positive cases (26 staff, 21 players) since Nov. 19. 

On "The P.J. Fleck Show," which aired on Fox 9 in Minneapolis this week, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said this week that his program just got back to work Wednesday in outdoor-only, small-group conditioning workouts. 

Minnesota is hoping to be back to practice this week, which would mean good things for the viability of playing Dec. 12 at Memorial Stadium against Nebraska. 

Of course, nothing is certain at this point. 

"You just never know when we are going to officially play again," he said. "We plan on playing against Nebraska. There will be a lot of guys out for that game, based on that 21-day window, but again, we plan on playing."

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

