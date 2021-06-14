Life in the Red: McCaffrey on the move again, as the former Nebraska quarterback finds a home at Rice

Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey is on the move again.
The now-former Louisville player announced on Twitter on Monday that he will be transferring to Rice to restart his college football journey. The news comes less than a week after Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield confirmed McCaffrey had left the program, in part because he wanted to be the starting QB.
Rice, a member of Conference USA, finished 2-3 last season. The Owls are led by head coach Mike Bloomgren, who has a three-year record of 7-23 (6-15) at the school.
Mike Collins, a grad transfer, was Rice's top quarterback last season. He was 53-for-86 passing (61.6%) for 802 yards and 10 touchdowns, with only one pick, while rushing 30 times for minus-25 yards. With Collins no longer in the picture, redshirt freshman JoVoni Johnson may have a leg up in the race for the starting QB job. He was 27-for-37 passing last season for 225 yards and a touchdown (with no picks), and also rushed for 83 yards on 26 attempts.
The Owls' roster also lists redshirt sophomore Wiley Green and sophomore TJ McMahon.
McCaffrey appeared in seven games for Nebraska last season as a redshirt freshman — starting two. He threw for 466 yards and one touchdown (against six picks), rushed for 364 yards and added three more scores on the ground. His first career start came Nov. 14 against Penn State in a 30-23 triumph. The following week, he threw three picks in a crushing 41-23 loss to Illinois.
He then became one of multiple Nebraska players to enter the transfer portal in January, announcing a month later that he would be moving on to Louisville. He was expected to compete with incumbent starter Malik Cunningham this offseason for the starting job ahead of the team's Week 1 game against Mississippi. According to Satterfield, though, McCaffrey informed him of his decision to transfer after it became clear he would not be the starter.
