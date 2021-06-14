Life in the Red: McCaffrey on the move again, as the former Nebraska QB finds a home at Rice

Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey is on the move again.

The now-former Louisville player announced on Twitter on Monday that he will be transferring to Rice to restart his college football journey. The news comes less than a week after Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield confirmed McCaffrey had left the program, in part because he wanted to be the starting QB.

Rice, a member of Conference USA, finished 2-3 last season. The Owls are led by head coach Mike Bloomgren, who has a three-year record of 7-23 (6-15) at the school.

Mike Collins, a grad transfer, was Rice's top quarterback last season. He was 53-for-86 passing (61.6%) for 802 yards and 10 touchdowns, with only one pick, while rushing 30 times for minus-25 yards. With Collins no longer in the picture, redshirt freshman JoVoni Johnson may have a leg up in the race for the starting QB job. He was 27-for-37 passing last season for 225 yards and a touchdown (with no picks), and also rushed for 83 yards on 26 attempts.

The Owls' roster also lists redshirt sophomore Wiley Green and sophomore TJ McMahon.