Life in the Red: Looking at Nebraska's participation chart and production from 2019, 2020 classes

Nebraska’s top seven tacklers against the Buckeyes were six seniors and junior Cam Taylor-Britt, who’s in his third season of playing extensively.
After that, though, the participation chart is filled with relative newcomers.
This is essentially a microcosm of where the Huskers are as a program. All but a handful — a handful that’s playing a lot — were recruited by head coach Scott Frost and his staff. This isn’t a “Frost player” or “Riley player” conversation at all. What it is: A youth vs. experience conversation.
Of 61 players that saw the field against OSU according to the school’s participation chart, 28 are part of the 2019 or 2020 recruiting classes.
‘It's (the 2019) class, it's this past class — I think we've done a good job bringing some talent in here,” Frost said Monday. “The Big Ten, it's hard to play as a freshman in this league. Not that it can't be done, but it's just a big physical league and it helps you to be 21- or 22-year-old instead of 18- or 19-years-old.
"So it takes a little while to develop those guys, not just knowing the Xs and Os, but physically.”
Newcomer doesn’t translate exactly to youth, considering the number of junior college players, transfers, etc. But it does provide an interesting glimpse at where Nebraska got contributions from in Week 1.
Included: 19 members of the 2019 class (13 redshirt freshmen, three sophomores, juniors Keem Green and Travis Vokolek and senior Dedrick Mills) and six true freshmen (WRs Alante Brown and Marcus Fleming, DBs Ronald Delancy, Tamon Lynum and Isaac Gifford and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran).
None of the true freshmen played extensive roles — Gifford mostly on special teams and otherwise largely late action in a lopsided loss — but it’s certainly possible roles will grow as the season progresses.
Several redshirt freshmen have stepped into major roles for the first time including Bryce Benhart at right tackle and Ethan Piper in a rotation at left guard, Luke McCaffrey at quarterback and all over the field, Nick Henrich at outside linebacker and Ty Robinson on the defensive line. There are others — like safety Myles Farmer and running backs Ronald Thompkins and Rahmir Johnson — who are almost certain to be counted on in bigger roles, too.
That's not to mention three more who are expected to play extensive roles this season but did not appear against the Buckeyes in junior receiver Omar Manning, junior defensive lineman Jordon Riley and sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer.
“We had a bunch of guys that played a lot for maybe the first time on Saturday,” Frost said Monday. “I expect we'll have some more (against Northwestern) out of that '19 class and out of the '20 class.
“When those guys are up and ready to go and ready to contribute, we're going to be a better football team.”
