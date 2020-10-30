Life in the Red: Looking at Nebraska's participation chart and production from 2019, 2020 classes

Nebraska’s top seven tacklers against the Buckeyes were six seniors and junior Cam Taylor-Britt, who’s in his third season of playing extensively.

After that, though, the participation chart is filled with relative newcomers.

This is essentially a microcosm of where the Huskers are as a program. All but a handful — a handful that’s playing a lot — were recruited by head coach Scott Frost and his staff. This isn’t a “Frost player” or “Riley player” conversation at all. What it is: A youth vs. experience conversation.

Of 61 players that saw the field against OSU according to the school’s participation chart, 28 are part of the 2019 or 2020 recruiting classes.

‘It's (the 2019) class, it's this past class — I think we've done a good job bringing some talent in here,” Frost said Monday. “The Big Ten, it's hard to play as a freshman in this league. Not that it can't be done, but it's just a big physical league and it helps you to be 21- or 22-year-old instead of 18- or 19-years-old.

"So it takes a little while to develop those guys, not just knowing the Xs and Os, but physically.”