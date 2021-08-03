 Skip to main content
Life in the Red: Lincoln native Isaac Gifford finding ways to get on the field for Huskers
Life in the Red: Lincoln native Isaac Gifford finding ways to get on the field for Huskers

Red-White Spring Game, 5.1

The Red Team's Marvin Scott III (second right) is swallowed up by White Team defenders Jackson Hannah (first right) and Isaac Gifford (right) as teammate Austin Allen (left) looks on during the Red-White Spring Game on May 1 at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple break down the four most notable takeaways after hearing from the Nebraska football team.

Last year, Isaac Gifford arrived on campus, wasn't put on scholarship until the first day of school and promptly found his way onto the field on special teams in all eight of Nebraska's games. 

He's picked up right where he left off at the outset of his second freshman season. 

Gifford, the former Lincoln Southeast standout, is again trending toward being an important special teams player. He is also working alongside redshirt freshman Javin Wright as the heirs apparent to JoJo Domann in Nebraska's hybrid nickel spot. 

Gifford and Wright are getting reps with both outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson and also secondary coach Travis Fisher. 

"Isaac’s done a great job not only at that position but the core four special teams," outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson said. "He’s in my ear all the time, "What about this technique? What about that technique?' Takes a lot of pride in it. He’s a hungry guy. I think he understands that JoJo’s got a pretty significant role coming up this fall, but he’s a guy that’s not going to let us keep him off the field."

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder had four special teams tackles a year ago. 

"He’s going to want to get out there as much as he can. Every role. No role is too small for him," Dawson said. "He’s one of those guys that you love about it. Especially a guy like him that has a high football IQ and understands the game." 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

