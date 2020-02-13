Life in the Red: It's way too early to talk of Nebraska football in the top 25... right?

Remember last offseason, when Nebraska got picked as a preseason Big Ten West champion or a darkhorse contender for this and that or a top-25 -- heck, in some cases top-15 -- team?

Every month away from the field the drumbeat grew and grew. One national commentator called NU a contender for the College Football Playoff. One picked saw a Rose Bowl berth in the cards. And then the Huskers went 5-7 and missed a bowl for a third straight season.

Surely, that won't happen this year, right?

Well, grab a glass and get in line for some Kool-Aid.

Actually, it's not nearly that bad. At least, not yet. But one early set of preseason metrics likes Nebraska to take a jump in 2020.

Connelly writes of his numbers, "Nebraska returns almost everyone on offense and is projected to make a major leap there. Defense could still hold the Huskers back, but they're experienced in the secondary at least."