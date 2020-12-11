Life in the Red: Husker senior Christian Gaylord writes of family, tragedy and perspective ahead of Senior Day

Perhaps no Nebraska football player has endured more in the past year-plus than Christian Gaylord.

The Nebraska offensive lineman suffered a season-ending knee injury just before the beginning of the 2019 season. Then, only weeks later, his father, Scott, was killed in a car accident on Interstate 80.

Gaylord returned to the Huskers in 2020 as a sixth-year senior, granted an extra year because of his injury, and has appeared in every game this season, mostly on special teams duty.

In a feature on Huskers.com, the school's official website, Gaylord wrote about his experiences, the tragedy his family has endured, his love for his dad and what playing for Nebraska has meant to him.

The whole thing is well worth the read. Here's one small snippet: