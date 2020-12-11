 Skip to main content
Life in the Red: Husker senior Christian Gaylord writes of family, tragedy and perspective ahead of Senior Day
topical

Life in the Red: Husker senior Christian Gaylord writes of family, tragedy and perspective ahead of Senior Day

Photos: Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) embraces the Huskers' Christian Gaylord before the Ohio State game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. Gaylord's father, Scott, died in car accident the day before the team defeated Illinois on Sept. 21, 2019.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Perhaps no Nebraska football player has endured more in the past year-plus than Christian Gaylord. 

The Nebraska offensive lineman suffered a season-ending knee injury just before the beginning of the 2019 season. Then, only weeks later, his father, Scott, was killed in a car accident on Interstate 80

Gaylord returned to the Huskers in 2020 as a sixth-year senior, granted an extra year because of his injury, and has appeared in every game this season, mostly on special teams duty. 

In a feature on Huskers.com, the school's official website, Gaylord wrote about his experiences, the tragedy his family has endured, his love for his dad and what playing for Nebraska has meant to him. 

The whole thing is well worth the read. Here's one small snippet: 

"Honestly, the biggest thing right now for me is just to enjoy whatever comes next. First, I want to end my college football career on a high note. Not a lot of athletes have a sixth year of eligibility, and I certainly wasn’t planning on falling into that category either. But with everything that has happened, I’m very grateful to still be a part of this amazing team and getting a few more chances to go out there and wear my Husker jersey. 

"I always had aspirations of playing in the NFL, but I realize now there’s more to life than just playing football. I’m really excited to just spend my time with family and friends. I have three nieces and one nephew right now. I just want to play with them and watch them grow up. And who knows? Maybe I’ll have a few kids of my own one day.

"My dad may not be here physically, but he’ll always be with me spiritually. If I ever get lost in this life, all it takes is a quick glance at my Romans 12:2 wristband to drag me back to those old father-son conversations." 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

