Life in the Red: Husker QB Adrian Martinez's NIL marketability on display already

Husker Extra Podcast: The latest on Bill Moos' departure and buyout; NIL era begins; Banton staying in draft Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a wild summer week in Nebraska athletics. They cover Bill Moos' abrupt departure and nearly $3 million payout, give the latest on the search for Moos' replacement and talk timeline.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is already showing off his marketability in the new era of college athletes being able to profit off of their own name, image and likeness.

The junior and 27-game starter for the Huskers on Wednesday unveiled that he's one of 14 college athletes around the country to sign an endorsement deal with Degree Deodorant. According to a release, Martinez plans to work with the company in traditional ways like producing paid content and marketing, but also on funding local community projects.

That is a route several high-profile college athletes have taken in the first week of the NIL era. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, for example, has a deal with the restaurant chain Raisin' Cane's in which part of the proceeds go toward helping underprivileged communities.

Martinez, meanwhile, has already explored multiple avenues for potentially making money. In addition to the deal with Degree, Martinez has been making custom videos for fans that pay for the service through Opendorse's platform, according to a tweet from Opendorse founder and former Nebraska linebacker Blake Lawrence. The service appears similar to Cameo, in which a public figure can charge a particular amount for a video message that is customized to the customer.