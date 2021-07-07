 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Life in the Red: Husker QB Adrian Martinez's NIL marketability on display already
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Life in the Red: Husker QB Adrian Martinez's NIL marketability on display already

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red-White Spring Game, 5.1

Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass as Huskers' head coach Scott Frost looks on during the Red-White Spring Game May 1 at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is already showing off his marketability in the new era of college athletes being able to profit off of their own name, image and likeness. 

The junior and 27-game starter for the Huskers on Wednesday unveiled that he's one of 14 college athletes around the country to sign an endorsement deal with Degree Deodorant. According to a release, Martinez plans to work with the company in traditional ways like producing paid content and marketing, but also on funding local community projects. 

That is a route several high-profile college athletes have taken in the first week of the NIL era. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, for example, has a deal with the restaurant chain Raisin' Cane's in which part of the proceeds go toward helping underprivileged communities. 

Martinez, meanwhile, has already explored multiple avenues for potentially making money. In addition to the deal with Degree, Martinez has been making custom videos for fans that pay for the service through Opendorse's platform, according to a tweet from Opendorse founder and former Nebraska linebacker Blake Lawrence. The service appears similar to Cameo, in which a public figure can charge a particular amount for a video message that is customized to the customer. 

Martinez also launched a podcast well before July 1. The first three episodes aired before athletes were cleared to make money, but it of course would not be a surprise to see a sponsorship arrangement there in the future. 

Martinez is expected to be one of the most marketable athletes at Nebraska and perhaps in the country. 

Last summer, Opendorse estimated that, based on social media following, Martinez could be in line to make more than $153,000 annually and that he could command upward somewhere in the neighborhood of $1,500 per social media post. Martinez has more than 84,400 followers between Twitter (45,300) and Instagram (39,100) an increase of nearly than 5,000 since Lawrence's estimate last year.

Nebraska announces Memorial Stadium will be at 100% capacity this fall
After reuniting with NU's Busch, NFL vet Sam Koch lends helping foot to Husker punters
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 23, junior WR Oliver Martin
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 24, sophomore DL Casey Rogers

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Chris Paul winning NBA Finals MVP?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News