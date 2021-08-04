Life in the Red: Husker OC Lubick will have an eye on Olympic hurdles tonight and has a heck of a bragging point

Matt Lubick for many years has had a reputation as a runner who keeps himself in excellent condition.
The one guy he couldn't keep up with during his days at Oregon: Former Ducks wide receiver Devon Allen, whom Lubick coached in Eugene for four years.
The Nebraska offensive coordinator doesn't have to feel bad about that, though. Allen, who turned pro in track and field at the end of his college football career, qualified yesterday for the Olympic finals in the 100-meter hurdles for the second straight Olympics and runs for gold tonight alongside fellow American Grant Holloway.
Allen turned in a semifinals time of 13.21 seconds, third-fastest behind Holloway (:13.02) and Ronald Levy of Jamaica (:13.17).
"He's my hero. He's a stud," Lubick said after Nebraska's fifth practice of preseason camp on Wednesday.
Win semifinal: ✅
Break into a dance: ✅
@DevonAllen13 is having fun. #TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA
📺: NBC
💻: https://t.co/xHOJq5UwlD
📱: NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/hxw08vOfso
Back when he coached the Ducks receivers, one of the punishments that the players could face if they were late to a meeting was to have to run with Lubick after practice. That typically consisted of something like 400-meter repeats for 22 minutes.
"He made me feel old," Lubick said. "I'd always try to get competitive with him and I'd try to run with him when he was tired. We'd run together in the summer and we'd do workouts together. He was the one guy — usually, I'm in good enough shape where if I made a player do a long-distance workout, I could hold my own."
Not so much with Allen.
"He was the one guy that made me feel slow. No matter what I did. I'd try to get him out of his comfort zone, make him do hills, run a couple miles. Whatever we did, he would kick my butt."
There's no shame in that. Allen was a good college player, too, of course. His best year came in 2014 when he caught 41 passes for 684 yards and seven touchdowns.
In a twist of fate, Allen played his final collegiate football game at Memorial Stadium in 2016 because he suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Huskers' win over the Ducks. That was only a couple of months after he finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in the Olympics in Brazil.
On Wednesday night, he'll attempt to become an Olympic medalist.
Pretty good bragging rights for Lubick, too, not only as a coach but as a runner.
"It made me better, running with an Olympian," he said.
