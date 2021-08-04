Life in the Red: Husker OC Lubick will have an eye on Olympic hurdles tonight and has a heck of a bragging point

Matt Lubick for many years has had a reputation as a runner who keeps himself in excellent condition.

The one guy he couldn't keep up with during his days at Oregon: Former Ducks wide receiver Devon Allen, whom Lubick coached in Eugene for four years.

The Nebraska offensive coordinator doesn't have to feel bad about that, though. Allen, who turned pro in track and field at the end of his college football career, qualified yesterday for the Olympic finals in the 100-meter hurdles for the second straight Olympics and runs for gold tonight alongside fellow American Grant Holloway.

Allen turned in a semifinals time of 13.21 seconds, third-fastest behind Holloway (:13.02) and Ronald Levy of Jamaica (:13.17).

"He's my hero. He's a stud," Lubick said after Nebraska's fifth practice of preseason camp on Wednesday.

Back when he coached the Ducks receivers, one of the punishments that the players could face if they were late to a meeting was to have to run with Lubick after practice. That typically consisted of something like 400-meter repeats for 22 minutes.