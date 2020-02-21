Life in the Red: Husker OC Lubick in video says year off 'lit a fire underneath me'

Matt Lubick has been on Nebraska's staff for a little more than a month now.

The first weeks, he spent primarily on the road recruiting. Since then, and particularly in February since a dead period began, Lubick's undoubtedly been getting to know his players -- wide receivers and, more generally, the offensive personnel -- and also slogging through tape in search of answers, suggestions, improvements and the like.

In a video produced by the school and circulated on social media on Friday morning, Lubick said he feels energized after taking a year off of coaching -- he worked for a credit union in Fort Collins, Colorado that was partnering with Colorado State University after two years of being the co-offensive coordinator at Washington -- and now diving back in.

"It was a big recharger for me. When you step away from football, it was good and bad," Lubick said. "I wanted to have a break. I’ve been doing it my whole life, 26 years never thinking about anything else. Stepping away gave me time to think about things and really appreciate more what I really missed about football.