Life in the Red: Husker OC Lubick in video says year off 'lit a fire underneath me'

Matt Lubick has been on Nebraska's staff for a little more than a month now.
The first weeks, he spent primarily on the road recruiting. Since then, and particularly in February since a dead period began, Lubick's undoubtedly been getting to know his players -- wide receivers and, more generally, the offensive personnel -- and also slogging through tape in search of answers, suggestions, improvements and the like.
In a video produced by the school and circulated on social media on Friday morning, Lubick said he feels energized after taking a year off of coaching -- he worked for a credit union in Fort Collins, Colorado that was partnering with Colorado State University after two years of being the co-offensive coordinator at Washington -- and now diving back in.
"It was a big recharger for me. When you step away from football, it was good and bad," Lubick said. "I wanted to have a break. I’ve been doing it my whole life, 26 years never thinking about anything else. Stepping away gave me time to think about things and really appreciate more what I really missed about football.
"You get caught up in doing things 100 miles per hour and sometimes you lose out on the big picture. You forget about why you got into the profession and it just lit a fire underneath me because it really made me realize what I miss about coaching and that’s the relationships, the camaraderie with the coaches and that daily give and take with the players where you actually are helping them grow and meet their goals. You can’t get that in anything else I’ve ever done."
There's an obvious comfort level between Lubick and head coach Scott Frost, who worked together at Oregon for three seasons before Frost left to be Central Florida's head coach.
"He kind of knows what I think and vice versa, I kind of know what he thinks and I think that was a big play in him feeling comfortable in hiring me is because he knows the way I think," Lubick said. "Even when Frost and I went our separate ways, we always collaborated, always talked about different ideas, what’s working, what’s not working. He’s been a tremendous role model, mentor and friend to me."
Nebraska's offense was stuck in neutral too often in 2019, regressing in several categories -- particularly in the passing game -- after a promising 2018 season. One of Lubick's main jobs right away as the offensive coordinator and a coach with a reputation for being well-schooled in passing offense in particular -- will be to help bring new ideas, refine existing ones and so on.
"I’m very grateful to be here," said Lubick, whose dad, Sonny, was a longtime head coach at CSU. "I’ve been a Nebraska fan. Growing up, I worshiped Tom Osborne and what he stood for. I read some of his books and I’ve been a big believer in what made Nebraska football big. I know it’s people that really care about their team win or lose, which is rare in today’s culture.
"I just want to do my best to get back to the standard that the Nebraska fans expect and you have my word as a football coach that I’m going to give everything I’ve got to make you guys proud."
