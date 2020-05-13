Life in the Red: Husker hoops assistant Abdelmassih named up and coming coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matt Abdelmassih has been a busy guy since he arrived at Nebraska as men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg's top assistant and ace recruiter.

Abdelmassih was recognized for his role in rebuilding the Huskers' roster -- and then overhauling it again this offseason -- on Wednesday when he was named to ESPN's list of 40 up and coming college basketball coaches under the age of 40.

Abdelmassih, 35, checked in at No. 22 on ESPN's list, compiled by its stable of college basketball analysts.

Reads the entry on the New York native: "As Fred Hoiberg turned Iowa State into an elite program that attracted some of the best players in the country, Abdelmassih was the pivotal orchestrator behind the scenes. That's why he's back with Hoiberg at Nebraska (after a stint at St. John's), where he has the facilities and potential to rapidly upgrade the talent pipeline to Lincoln."

He's set about attempting to do just that and he's been involved in nearly every recruit and transfer the Huskers have landed since Hoiberg took over in April 2019.