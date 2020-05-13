Life in the Red: Husker hoops assistant Abdelmassih named up and coming coach

Matt Abdelmassih has been a busy guy since he arrived at Nebraska as men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg's top assistant and ace recruiter.
Abdelmassih was recognized for his role in rebuilding the Huskers' roster -- and then overhauling it again this offseason -- on Wednesday when he was named to ESPN's list of 40 up and coming college basketball coaches under the age of 40.
Abdelmassih, 35, checked in at No. 22 on ESPN's list, compiled by its stable of college basketball analysts.
Reads the entry on the New York native: "As Fred Hoiberg turned Iowa State into an elite program that attracted some of the best players in the country, Abdelmassih was the pivotal orchestrator behind the scenes. That's why he's back with Hoiberg at Nebraska (after a stint at St. John's), where he has the facilities and potential to rapidly upgrade the talent pipeline to Lincoln."
He's set about attempting to do just that and he's been involved in nearly every recruit and transfer the Huskers have landed since Hoiberg took over in April 2019.
That includes a six-man class for 2020 that includes three transfers -- Kobe Webster from Western Illinois, Kobe King from Wisconsin and Trey McGowens from Pitt -- two junior college players (Lat Mayan and Teddy Allen) and high school forward Eduardo Andre, who just verbally committed this week.
Colorado State assistant Ali Farokhmanesh also checks in at No. 37 on the list. He was a graduate assistant and then NU's director of player development in 2016-17 under former head coach Tim Miles.
