Red Report: Will NU add a QB? Plus, Frost won't spend 'one second' worried about transfers; Huskers on the mend

"(They found) their way here and get rides with each other and walk through the snow to get here," Frost said. "We were expected to start Monday and still got a really good start on it."

Will NU add a QB? Nebraska is down to three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster after McCaffrey's transfer and only junior Adrian Martinez has played in a college game.

It's possible the Huskers could add a quarterback in the coming weeks via transfer, but Frost indicated he'd like to see how the young guys look in spring ball first.

"I really want to give the kids in our program a chance to go through spring ball and see what they can do," he said. "Hopefully we have the answer right here in the building, and if we don’t, we’ll keep our options open."

Heinrich Haarberg just arrived on campus this month from Kearney Catholic, while Logan Smothers has been in the program for a year now but did not have the benefit of spring ball last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Huskers getting healthy: Frost told the Journal Star on Friday that safety Myles Farmer, who was injured in a scary pregame incident before a win at Purdue, was on track to be involved in spring ball when it begins at the end of March.