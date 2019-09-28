ESPN's "College GameDay" program came to Lincoln and, not surprisingly, brought a massive crowd along with it.
Nebraska fans started lining up Friday afternoon for the three-hour show, which set up shop on the East Stadium Plaza with Memorial Stadium as the backdrop.
Here are some running highlights from the show:
* NU head coach Scott Frost sat with Maria Taylor and smiled often as the crowd behind him roared. Davis, the host, said Frost told ESPN that he finally raised his voice last week during the game against Illinois and yelled at sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez to run the ball.
Martinez, of course, rushed for 99 yards in the second half of that game.
Taylor asked Frost about what he wants to continue to see from Martinez as he progresses through his sophomore season.
"I think with Adrian and me and all the coaches, we kind of have the weight and expectations of all these people on our shoulders because everybody wants it to be what it should be again," Frost said. "We're headed that direction, but Adrian can't think about that too much. He just needs to be a college student, he just needs to be a teammate and go out and play the best he can. The rest will take care of itself."
* ESPN's Maria Taylor interviewed Jack and Andy Hoffman during the 9 a.m. hour. Jack, of course, is a brain cancer survivor who ran for a touchdown in the 2013 Red-White spring game.
Jack now is an eighth-grade center. He told Taylor he didn't know if he'd ever get to play full contact football.
"It's just been a dream come true," Jack said.
A cool deal for Jack and Andy Hoffman to be on the show and also some good publicity for the family's Team Jack Foundation.
* ESPN caught up with Bob Mersed, who is credited with holding up the first ever College GameDay sign 25 years ago. Now, it's tradition, of course, but Merced held up a simple sign in 1994 that said, "Hi Kay and Art in Fairfax Va."
This year, he was back with the same sign but also one that said, "OG Sign Guy" with an arrow pointing straight down.
* Just before Frost came on, Tom Rinaldi voiced a short feature about the Blackshirts, closing it by saying around NU, black, "Isn't a dress code, it's high fashion."
* As the camera panned over an empty Memorial Stadium and the crowd at the show's open, host Rece Davis welcomed television audience to the show, "just outside one of the great cathedrals in college football."
The show's four mainstays — Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Desmond Howard — played off the crowd's energy right from the start. Said Davis, "Ohio State's played on the road, but they haven't played here. No disrespect to our friends at Indiana."