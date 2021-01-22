Life in the Red: Frost zeroed in on adding 'all-encompassing' director of player development

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost confirmed Friday that Ron Brown is transitioning roles and will no longer be the Huskers’ director of player development on the football staff.
Frost isn’t quite sure what Brown’s title will be going forward.
“Not as of yet, other than ‘One of Coach Frost’s heroes,’” the head coach said.
Brown, the former NU assistant coach, will have his hands in a myriad of elements going forward, but Nebraska is hiring a new director of player development, too.
Frost said he knows who the hire will be and that it’s from outside of the program, but that there’s still red tape that prevented him from saying who it was on Friday.
One thing is for sure: It’s a role that’s become more common — and arguably more important — in college football in recent years.
“Those guys are usually plugged in with the players," Frost said. "A perfect guy in that role is somebody that can relate to all the kids, regardless of background, and that the kids trust to go to if they have anything going on off the field. Somebody that has a relationship with compliance, somebody that has a relationship with academics and can make sure the kids are doing what they’re supposed to do. Somebody that has a relationship with everybody in housing, so if there’s an issue in the dorms they can take care of it. May even have a relationship with campus police in case one of our kids gets picked up for jaywalking.
“That role is almost all-encompassing and if you have a really good guy in that role, it takes a lot off everybody else’s plate and it helps the players out a lot.”
The head coach said Brown will still be around and may even be able to be more involved with the offensive staff.
“He’s getting old, even though he’s my hero,” Frost said with a smile. “Maybe going over to the dorms three times a week wasn’t in his wheelhouse. I think we can help him and the rest of the coaches by having the right guy that the players trust.”
Frost said that, while he knows the pandemic had impacts beyond anybody’s control, he felt it was important to have boots on the ground in terms of helping young players assimilate on campus, particularly after five freshmen transferred out of the program over the past few months.
“I think it was highlighted by having a handful of kids that left before the season even started,” he said. “Having somebody to make sure that they get integrated into life here, feel comfortable. This was a hard year from that standpoint. That’s why there’s 1,476 kids in the portal. …
"But we’re going to be a lot more conscious that we have the right people on board and approach things the right way and make sure the kids that enter our program get involved with things around the community and on campus a lot faster and try to do everything we can to make them feel at home immediately.”