Life in the Red: Frost talks proposed changes to preseason camp that limit contact

If the Division I Football Oversight Committee’s proposed changes to preseason camp practices are approved later this month, the ramp-up to college football season will include considerably less physicality.

The recommendations, made Thursday, include reducing the number of full-pads days of practice to nine, reducing the number of contact practices from 21 to 18 and requiring at least seven helmet-only days.

Part of that is increasing the acclimatization period at the start of camp to seven days from five. Currently, teams go two days in helmets, two days in shoulder pads and then full contact. The new format would likely mean three days on each step rather than two.

The recommendations also include allowing no more than two straight full-contact practices, no more than 75 minutes of full contact in any single practice and no more than two scrimmages during camp.

In announcing the proposal, the NCAA said the recommendations, "informed by a number of data points that suggest the preseason practice period may lead to a disproportionate amount of concussions and head impact exposure."

During an hour-long appearance on the “Sports Nightly” radio program Thursday evening, head coach Scott Frost weighed in on the proposed changes.