Life in the Red: Frost says TE transfer Vokolek had a productive sit-out year

Travis Vokolek is hard to miss around the Nebraska football facilities.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end cuts an imposing figure, even among a position group that has no shortage of size.

The Huskers are hoping he's easy to spot on Saturdays in the fall, too.

The wait will have been a long time coming for Vokolek, a junior from Springfield, Missouri, who transferred to Nebraska from Rutgers last year and sat out the 2019 season pursuant to NCAA transfer rules.

He clearly made an impression, earning NU's offensive scout team player of the year honors. Earlier this month, coach Scott Frost said he thought Vokolek had made the most of the past year.

"Guys get out of redshirt years kind of what they put into them," he said. "There's some guys who put it in cruise control and don't get a lot out of it and other guys who work to learn it and get better. I think Travis has improved since the day he got on campus. That's going to be a fun competition and battle at the tight end spot, too. (Senior Jack Stoll and junior Austin Allen) are a little bit limited in spring ball, so Travis is going to get a lot of reps.

"I feel great about the shape we're in at that position with those three guys leading it."