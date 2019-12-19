Life in the Red: Frost says Huskers 'kind of pulled off a miracle' in landing ILB Keyshawn Greene

"We were able to get Keyshawn on campus, and he fell in love with it."

Green played all over the field for Wakulla High in high school and was ranked by the major recruiting services as an outside linebacker -- a good one at that, as 247Sports Composite ranking pegged him as the No. 9 OLB in the nation -- but he's going to begin his career in Lincoln as an inside linebacker.

"He's really kind of a freak athlete that we think we're going to be able to utilize in a lot of ways," Frost said.

Butler 'just scratching the surface': Frost also had a glowing report on outside linebacker Jamari Butler out of Mobile, Alabama.

The 6-5, 215-pounder has only played one year of high school football but drew immediate Power Five interest and was verbally pledged to Tennessee for some of the fall before committing to Nebraska in the final week before Signing Day.

"Jimari Butler is a kid we've had our eye on for a long time and was committed to another school for a while. But he has a lot of ability to come off the edge and generate pass rush," Frost said. "I think he's just kind of scratching the surface of what he can become. He has a bunch of the tangibles that you're looking for to have the talent to do that."