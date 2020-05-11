You are the owner of this article.
Life in the Red: Frost adds pair of defensive analysts to Husker football staff
Life in the Red: Frost adds pair of defensive analysts to Husker football staff

Friday Night Lights, 6/22

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) watches the work on the field with Huskers defensive coordinator Erik Chinander in June of 2018 during Friday Night Lights at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost recently added a pair of defensive analysts to his football staff.

The Cornhuskers have added former NFL assistant Bill McGovern and college assistant Bobby Maffei as analysts. Both are listed on the school website's staff directory, though it was not immediately clear how long either has been on staff. 

McGovern spent 2016-19 with the New York Giants, working last year alongside NU outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson. Before that, Dawson and McGovern also spent three seasons together on the Philadelphia Eagles staff and also coached together at Boston College. 

Overall, McGovern has spent the past seven seasons as a full-time position coach in the NFL between New York and Philadelphia, but was not retained when Pat Shurmur was fired and Joe Judge hired in New York. 

Clearly, though, he and Dawson have several years of history together. 

Maffei spent the 2019 season at Richmond, where he was the Spiders' special teams coordinator and a defensive assistant coach. 

Maffei is a Tennessee native but a Nebraska graduate and he served as a student assistant at NU before graduating in 2011. Since then, he's spent time at several colleges, including a pair of stops working with now-Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule at both Temple and Baylor. 

Maffei was at Baylor for 2017-18 as a special teams and defensive quality control coach. 

Maffei has been sharing Husker-related tweets since mid-April. 

Key members of Husker football coach Scott Frost's staff

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

