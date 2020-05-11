Life in the Red: Frost adds pair of defensive analysts to Husker football staff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost recently added a pair of defensive analysts to his football staff.

The Cornhuskers have added former NFL assistant Bill McGovern and college assistant Bobby Maffei as analysts. Both are listed on the school website's staff directory, though it was not immediately clear how long either has been on staff.

McGovern spent 2016-19 with the New York Giants, working last year alongside NU outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson. Before that, Dawson and McGovern also spent three seasons together on the Philadelphia Eagles staff and also coached together at Boston College.

Overall, McGovern has spent the past seven seasons as a full-time position coach in the NFL between New York and Philadelphia, but was not retained when Pat Shurmur was fired and Joe Judge hired in New York.

Clearly, though, he and Dawson have several years of history together.

Maffei spent the 2019 season at Richmond, where he was the Spiders' special teams coordinator and a defensive assistant coach.