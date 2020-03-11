Life in the Red: Freshman Smothers learning the ropes in Husker QB room

Mario Verduzco joked that he recently had to tell Nebraska freshman quarterback Logan Smothers to pipe down.
Really, though, the message seemed to be this: Just be yourself.
"We had a quarterback dinner (recently), and he sat next to me and I think he said three words the whole time," Verduzco said. "I had to tell him to shut up and not talk so much. He’s a quiet guy, but you know, Logan’s getting used to everybody around him and that sort of thing."
Nebraska's veteran quarterbacks coach, though, has seen enough to know what he expects as the freshman quarterback from Muscle Shoals, Alabama settles in to life as a college student.
"Noticing his personality when I had the chance to see him at Muscle Shoals during practice and during the games, he’s a different cat, but he had been around those guys his entire life," Verduzco said. "He’ll loosen up the more comfortable he gets around his teammates and around the quarterback room. He’s a great kid."
A talented one, too. Smothers arrived on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee and wasn't all that far off a rugged finish to his high school career. Back in November, Smothers cracked four ribs, had a partially collapsed lung and also a hip pointer after a playoff game, then attempted to play the next week.
Over the course of winter conditioning, he's moved toward being fully healthy and Verduzco said the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is "full go" this spring.
"He’s good to go. He’s fast right now and he’s got faster since he got here in January because he was healing," Verduzco said. "He can run now. That guy can run."
Verduzco said Smothers, who was an accomplished high school track athlete as well, has speed comparable to redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey and reminded reporters that junior Adrian Martinez, "when he gets going, he can run like a deer, too."
Like Martinez and McCaffrey before him, Smothers has some mechanical adjustments that need to be made, and that process didn't start in earnest until this week because of the limited amount of time Verduzco can spend with the players during winter conditioning, but he said Smothers has picked up the other parts of the position quickly so far.
"Logan, man, he’s going to be a good player for us," Verduzco said. "He’s doing real well. I gave him our preliminary quarterback test and he frickin’ ripped it apart. I just wanted to make certain that he was on his toes. Form an athletic standpoint, he’s as good as anybody we could have.
"Now, can he match that with understanding the playbook? By what I saw of him (during the first spring practice on Monday) and the reps that we did give him, he feels pretty comfortable."
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.