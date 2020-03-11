Life in the Red: Freshman Smothers learning the ropes in Husker QB room

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over the course of winter conditioning, he's moved toward being fully healthy and Verduzco said the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is "full go" this spring.

"He’s good to go. He’s fast right now and he’s got faster since he got here in January because he was healing," Verduzco said. "He can run now. That guy can run."

Verduzco said Smothers, who was an accomplished high school track athlete as well, has speed comparable to redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey and reminded reporters that junior Adrian Martinez, "when he gets going, he can run like a deer, too."

Like Martinez and McCaffrey before him, Smothers has some mechanical adjustments that need to be made, and that process didn't start in earnest until this week because of the limited amount of time Verduzco can spend with the players during winter conditioning, but he said Smothers has picked up the other parts of the position quickly so far.

"Logan, man, he’s going to be a good player for us," Verduzco said. "He’s doing real well. I gave him our preliminary quarterback test and he frickin’ ripped it apart. I just wanted to make certain that he was on his toes. Form an athletic standpoint, he’s as good as anybody we could have.