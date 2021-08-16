Life in the Red: Freshman OLB Ho'ohuli trying to get up to speed after long layoff from football

Nebraska’s four-man linebacking corps from the 2021 class drew intrigue for its length and potential versatility.
So far, two of the three inside linebackers in the class — Randolph Kpai and Mikai Gbayor — have dealt with injury issues.
Kpai had surgery last week for a right shoulder injury, and Gbayor was still rehabilitating from a knee injury when he arrived on campus this summer. The third inside linebacker, Seth Malcom, is getting his feet wet in camp and transitioning to 11-man football after an eight-man high school career in Iowa.
The fourth, Wynden Ho’ohuli, is at outside linebacker in preseason camp. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said at the outset of camp that the Mililani, Hawaii, native could probably play any of NU’s four linebacker spots over the course of his career, but the Husker staff likes him on the edge for now.
Kpai and Malcom arrived in Lincoln as midyear players, while Gbayor and Ho’ohuli got to campus this summer.
“(Ho’ohuli) does a good job. He’s working hard, just like any new guy, freshman coming in,” outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson said Monday. “Really started for the first time — this day and age is a little different. I’m old enough to be one of those old guys that came in and it was a rookie camp or freshman camp or however you want to look at it for a few days and you kind of got your feet wet a little bit.
“For these guys now, if you don’t come in as a midyear, it’s frickin’ full speed ahead by the time that first practice rolls around.”
Dawson likes what he sees from the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder early on.
“He’s done a great job,” Dawson said. “You guys are really going to enjoy getting to know him. He’s a lot of fun, great personality and he’s doing a nice job on the field getting stronger and getting better every single day. …
“He’s a guy that has great burst coming off the edge and we’re hoping he’s going to be a guy that’s going to develop into a great pass-rusher.”
It’s been a long time since Ho’ohuli has played competitively, though. His senior season in Hawaii was nixed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so he hasn’t played in an actual game in two years.
“Wynden, he’s a fighter. He wants to come out here and contribute to the team in any way possible, whether it’s special teams or on defense,” said defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, who helped recruit Ho’ohuli out of Hawaii. “He’s doing a great job with Coach Dawson and Coach Chins just trying to learn. With these young guys, just learning the defense is not easy. Going from a very limited playbook in high school to now college football and understanding checks and this and that.
“But he’s a kid who loves football and he’s excited about football and he shows it on his sleeves and with the way he plays. That’s the thing people are going to see out of him when he gets on the field.”
