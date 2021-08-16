Life in the Red: Freshman OLB Ho'ohuli trying to get up to speed after long layoff from football

Nebraska’s four-man linebacking corps from the 2021 class drew intrigue for its length and potential versatility.

So far, two of the three inside linebackers in the class — Randolph Kpai and Mikai Gbayor — have dealt with injury issues.

Kpai had surgery last week for a right shoulder injury, and Gbayor was still rehabilitating from a knee injury when he arrived on campus this summer. The third inside linebacker, Seth Malcom, is getting his feet wet in camp and transitioning to 11-man football after an eight-man high school career in Iowa.

The fourth, Wynden Ho’ohuli, is at outside linebacker in preseason camp. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said at the outset of camp that the Mililani, Hawaii, native could probably play any of NU’s four linebacker spots over the course of his career, but the Husker staff likes him on the edge for now.

Kpai and Malcom arrived in Lincoln as midyear players, while Gbayor and Ho’ohuli got to campus this summer.