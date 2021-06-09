Life in the Red: Former Husker QB McCaffrey transferring again after short stint at Louisville

Luke McCaffrey's time as a Louisville Cardinal did not last long.

The former Nebraska quarterback, who entered the transfer portal in late January and verbally committed to Louisville about a month later, is now leaving UL.

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield announced the news during a radio interview on 93.9 The Ville in Louisville.

“Luke came in last week, started working out Wednesday with the team and then I guess after the week, those 3-4 days, decided that this wasn’t the place for him,” Satterfield said. “I think his big thing that he wanted to do, he wanted to come in and play and be a starting quarterback.

"I guess after 3-4 days, he decided that wasn’t going to happen here. I wish him the best. Not sure what he's going to do, but he's a good player, good person.”

When McCaffrey left Nebraska, he did so just after the spring semester began, so while he was not on the football team, he attended UNL classes and had just recently joined the Louisville football team for summer workouts.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.