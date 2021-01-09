 Skip to main content
Life in the Red: Former Husker OC Troy Walters reportedly in line for NFL promotion
Life in the Red: Former Husker OC Troy Walters reportedly in line for NFL promotion

Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters runs drills with players during practice at the Hawks Championship Center in August. Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is promoting assistant Walters to wide receivers coach.

A former Nebraska quarterback is reportedly promoting a former Nebraska offensive coordinator. 

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is promoting assistant Troy Walters to wide receivers coach, according to a report from ESPN on Saturday. 

Walters, of course, was the Huskers' offensive coordinator for head coach Scott Frost's first two seasons in Lincoln before Frost made a change and brought Matt Lubick in last winter. 

Almost exactly one year after leaving Lincoln, Walters has moved up a peg in Taylor's organization. He went to Cincinnati as the assistant wide receivers coach and now assumes control over a group that includes A.J. Green, up-and-comer Tee Higgins, 2020 leading receiver Tyler Boyd and former Husker Stanley Morgan. 

Taylor, the 37-year-old former Nebraska quarterback, is just 6-25-1 through his first two seasons as an NFL head coach, but Bengals President Mike Brown said last week that he would return for the 2021 season. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

